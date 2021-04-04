WATCH: LeBron recreates iconic dunk with Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2 trailer

This dunk will look very familiar to basketball fans. Screen cap from the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy has finally dropped, and it includes a homage to one of the most iconic dunks in the career of its star, LeBron James.

Towards the end of the trailer, James recreated his famous dunk with Dwyane Wade back when they played for the Miami Heat -- only this time, it was Lola Bunny who threw the alley-oop and then spread her arms in triumph.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The movie, which will be released in theaters in the United States on July 16, features James being sucked into a digital world to save his son. There, he is challenged to a basketball game by an algorithm, played by Don Cheadle.

Much like in the original movie, James teams up with the "Tune Squad" to take down the fearsome "Goon Squad" in a game.

Several iconic characters -- from King Kong to the Iron Giant -- make cameos in the first trailer.

NBA and WNBA players also showed up, albeit in cartoon form as they lent their voices to the Goon Squad. Among the players who will be featured in the movie are Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, and Diana Taurasi.

FROM THE ARCHIVES