NBA: Jrue Holiday's heroics give Bucks thrilling win at Kings

Brook Lopez #11 celebrates with Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks after Lopez scored against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 05, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. File photo. Jason Miller, Getty Images/AFP

Jrue Holiday turned a short jumper into a three-point play with 1:32 to go, then added a driving hoop 33 seconds later Saturday night, allowing the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to stall a Sacramento Kings rally and pull out a 129-128 victory without Most Valuable Player candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Holiday's personal five-point flurry capped a season-best, 33-point night for the Bucks, who led 118-105 after a tip-in by Brook Lopez with 6:48 remaining.

But despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Kings made an energetic late push, scoring the next 14 points to take a 119-118 lead on a Terence Davis 3-pointer with 2:06 to play.

That's when Holiday saved the game for the Bucks, who improved to 3-1 without Antetokounmpo this season. He was given the night off to rest a sore left knee.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Davis, who shared Kings scoring honors with De'Aaron Fox with 27 points, had a pair of 3-pointers in Sacramento's frantic late run. Fox added a three-point play, while Buddy Hield did the rest of the scoring on a dunk and a 3-pointer.

Donte DiVincenzo hit two late free throws and Pat Connaughton converted three of four to help secure the Bucks' third straight win. They are now 3-1 on a six-game venture that continues Tuesday at Golden State and Thursday at Dallas.

A buzzer-beating 3-pointer by the Kings' Davis accounted for the final one-point margin.

Holiday also found time for a game-high-tying 11 assists for the Bucks, who swept the two-game season series from the Kings.

Lopez added 26 points, Bobby Portis 18 and Khris Middleton 16 for the Bucks, who out-shot the Kings 53.8 percent to 49.5 percent. DiVincenzo complemented a game-high 14 rebounds with 12 points.

Davis shot 7-for-10 on 3-pointers for the Kings, who lost their third straight and second in two nights. They were drubbed 115-94 at home by the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Hield finished with 19 points, Richaun Holmes had 12 to go with a team-high nine rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton 12 to complete a double-double with a team-high 11 assists in the loss.

Delon Wright made it six Kings in double figures in scoring with 10 points off the bench.

RELATED VIDEO: