NBA: Balanced scoring leads Heat past Cavs

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) during the second quarter of a game at American Airlines Arena. Mary Holt, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson each had 18 points to lead a balanced scoring effort by the host Miami Heat in a 115-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Adebayo, who also had 11 rebounds and five assists, recorded his 24th double-double of the season as seven Heat players scored in double-figures to help secure their fourth consecutive victory.

Robinson continued his torrid shooting stretch, making 6 of his 9 3-pointers. Robinson made at least four 3-pointers for the sixth consecutive game, and is shooting 54.5 percent (30-for-55) over that stretch.

Collin Sexton once again led the Cavaliers, scoring 26 points on 11-for-17 shooting, but he couldn't prevent his team from suffering their fifth consecutive defeat.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Heat, who shot 53.7 percent (44-of-82) for the game and 39.5 percent (15-of-38) from 3-point range, got off to a great shooting start which set the tone for the victory.

Miami shot 14-of-20 from the field including 7-of-11 from 3-point range in the first quarter while recording assists on 13 of those made shots. The Heat finished with 35 assists on 44 made field goals.

Jimmy Butler and Trevor Ariza each had 15 points. Butler recorded his 14th double-double of the season, also finishing with 11 assists.

Goran Dragic scored 13 points and had four assists in his return to the Heat's rotation after missing Thursday's win over the Golden State Warriors with back spasms. Andre Iguodala sat out with left hip soreness. Tyler Herro and Nemanja Bjelica each had 10 points.

The Cavaliers had five players score in double-figures and pulled to within five points with 4:03 left in the third quarter, but drew no closer.

Taurean Prince finished with 19 points off Cleveland's bench and Isaac Okoro had 17 points. Playing in his second game back from injury and sixth game overall, Kevin Love recorded his first double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Darius Garland finished with 12 points and received a double technical with 1:47 left in the game after he punched the basketball in frustration after being called for a blocking foul.



RELATED VIDEO: