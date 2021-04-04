MMA: Folayang anticipates thriller between Lapicus, Alvarez

MANILA, Philippines -- Even as he is in deep training for his upcoming fight later this month, Filipino veteran Eduard Folayang is still keeping track of the big fights in his division.

In particular, Folayang can't wait to see Eddie Alvarez lock horns with Iuri Lapicus in a lightweight showdown at ONE on TNT I, set for April 7 in Singapore (April 8 in Asia).

"It's a good fight for both guys. Both of them come to fight, and they are never boring. I respect that. It should be entertaining for the fans," Folayang predicted.

"They both have solid all-around skills. Eddie is a proven champion, but Iuri’s coming into this very confident. The one who wants it more is going to win. It’s going to come down to willpower," he added.

The Filipino fighter sees the fight as a battle between youthful energy and veteran experience, and couldn't make a prediction as to who will emerge victorious.

"Eddie has that veteran experience," said Folayang, who lost to Alvarez when they fought in August 2019 via submission. "He's been through a lot, and he has seen it all."

"It's hard to calculate who will take this one. As a fan, it will be fun to watch," he said.

Folayang is also set to see action in the ONE on TNT series, as he faces off against Korean-Japanese superstar Yoshihiro "Sexyama" Akiyama at ONE on TNT IV on April 28 (April 29 in Asia).

"Landslide" is looking to get back on track after dropping four of his last five matches, including his last two bouts. A victory over Akiyama will be crucial for Folayang as he looks to prove that he can still fight at the highest level.

"We've all got something lined up in the next few weeks. Training hard as always. I’m thankful I can still perform on the biggest stage, and have fans who believe in me. I want to put in a vintage performance," said Folayang.

