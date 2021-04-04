'Dream Team' coach Chuck Daly leads 2021 FIBA Hall of Fame class

Chuck Daly, who coached the United States' "Dream Team" in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, leads the star-studded FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2021, the organization announced.

Daly, who passed away in May 2009, steered the US team to the gold medal in 1992 Summer Games behind the brilliance of Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird.

While he had success at the high school and collegiate levels as well, Daly remains best known for his NBA coaching career, particularly for the Detroit Pistons. He led the Pistons to back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990.

Greece's Panagiotis Giannakis also made it to the Hall of Fame class after spearheading his national team's run to glory at FIBA EuroBasket 1987 as the team's point guard, a title won after an upset of the defending champions Soviet Union.

He made 351 appearances for Greece, including their maiden Olympic appearance in 1996.

Ettore Messina, a former assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, is also part of the clus. He led Italy's national team to a runners-up finish at FIBA EuroBasket 1997. In his more than three decades of coaching, he has cemented his reputation as one of the greatest European coaches of all time; among the many title triumphs his teams have celebrated were four EuroLeague championships.

The rest of the Class of 2021 consist of a glittering list of players and coaches that have left and in some cases continue to leave indelible marks on basketball.

The inductees include Olympian and three-time FIBA AfroBasket winner Mathieu Faye (Senegal); Olympic gold medalist and world champion Sergey Tarakanov (Russia); three-time NBA All-Star Detlef Schrempf (Germany); leading scorer of the 1956 Olympics for bronze medal winners Uruguay Oscar Moglia (Uruguay - posthumously); five-time Czechoslovakian League champion and FIBA EuroBasket runner-up Stanislav Kropilak (Slovakia); Olympic silver and bronze medalist Penka Stoyanova (Bulgaria - posthumously); Olympic silver and bronze medalist Haixia Zheng (China), FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup runner-up and FIBA Women's EuroBasket champion Hana Horakova (Czech Republic) and Olympic silver and bronze-medal winning coach Tom Maher (Australia), who has coached in six consecutive Olympics since 1996.

These 12 basketball legends that hail from 12 different countries across six continents collectively captured nine Olympic medals, achieved six World Cup and 23 Continental Cup podium finishes.

They also accounted for 75 club competition championships and 12 international club competition titles.

The Class of 2021 marks the first time that players from China, Germany, Senegal and Slovakia are inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2021 will be enshrined into the FIBA Hall of Fame together with the Class of 2020, which was announced on Tuesday after being deferred for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The digital ceremony will take place on June 18.