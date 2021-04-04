Basketball: Thirdy, San-En bow to Kawasaki anew

Thirdy Ravena of San-En in action against Kawasaki. Photo courtesy of B.LEAGUE

For the second consecutive game, Thirdy Ravena and San-En NeoPhoenix succumbed to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, albeit with a slimmer margin of defeat.

Kawasaki, bannered by Nick Fazekas, secured an 87-77 triumph over San-En on Sunday afternoon at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

The previous day, San-En absorbed a massive 103-74 loss against Kawasaki, which is currently ranked third in the East with a 35-15 slate.

The NeoPhoenix absorbed their sixth loss in a row in Ravena's third game back from a hand injury, and dropped to 11-40 in the B.League season.

Ravena, who missed nearly three months after fracturing a finger in his shooting hand, scored only six points along with four rebounds and three assists. Kyle Hunt led San-En with 21 points.

Fazekas, a naturalized Japanese, dominated San-En with 32 points and 18 boards.

The NeoPhoenix play again on Saturday against the Shiga Lakestars, who have a 17-31 record in the West.

