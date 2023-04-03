UST captain Eya Laure attacks against La Salle in their UAAP Season 85 second round match. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Eya Laure was an unstoppable force for University of Santo Tomas (UST) in their highly-anticipated showdown against De La Salle University on Sunday night.

The UST captain exploded for 29 points -- her highest output in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament -- to power the Golden Tigresses to a stunning 25-19, 14-25, 25-18, 25-12 over the Lady Spikers.

It was an all-important win for the España-based squad. Not only did they hike their record to 7-3 -- boosting their own Final 4 bid -- but they also ended La Salle's perfect start and ensured that there will be a traditional Final 4 in Season 85.

"No sweep," Laure was caught saying after she scored the match-winner to wrap up the two-hour, 19-minute affair at the Araneta Coliseum.

A crowd of over 16,000 fans watched the game, which saw the Tigresses limit La Salle to just 40 attack points while breaking down their formidable net defense.

While she got the bulk of the credit and earned Player of the Game honors, Laure made it clear afterward that it was a team win.

"Hindi kakayanin ng isa," Laure said of her learnings from the match against La Salle. "Kailangan talaga para makakuha ng panalo, kailangan mag-work as a team."

"Nakakatuwa kasi ang daming mga umaangat. Sabay-sabay kaming umaangat. 'Yun 'yung pinakamaganda po na nangyari," she added.

Indeed, UST also got a 20-point outing from Milena Alessandrini, who also had nine receptions in the match. Regina Jurado came alive late to score 12 points, and Det Pepito had a superb game on defense, finishing with 25 digs and 11 receptions.

After La Salle shut them down in Set 2 with six blocks, the Tigresses made the correct adjustments in the ensuing frames and out-smarted the Lady Spikers at the net.

They also kept La Salle's Angel Canino in check as the super rookie accounted for 13 points but converted just 12 of her 45 kills.

More crucially, Canino's supporting cast was mostly silenced. Jolina dela Cruz had eight points, Thea Gagate scored nine, and Fifi Sharma also had eight.

For Laure, the performance against La Salle encapsulated how they should play -- with players ready to cover for one another and step up on both sides of the ball.

"Lagi ko lang iniisip, basta papaluin ko na. Kung ano man mangyari, meron namang coverage si Detdet [Pepito]," said Laure, who scored all 29 of her points on kills. "And 'yung second set, naging ano naman po siya sa amin, parang gising, na pagka-pumalo, kailangan namin mag-cover. Kailangan magtrabaho."

"'Yun pa din naman, kasi nga, lagi kong iniisip na para maramdaman din nila na 'yung panalo, hindi 'yan lalapit. Kailangan talaga pag-trabahuhan lagi," she stressed.

UST enters the league's Holy Week break with a two-match winning streak and a 7-3 win-loss record, putting them in a position to contend for a top two finish in the elimination round.

"Malaking bagay ito para sa amin dahil sa rankings," said UST coach Kungfu Reyes of the significance of their win. "Luckily, tumama naman 'yung mga galaw namin. Though ang dami pa ring dapat i-correct, ibabalik lang ulit namin sa training."

