Jhong Magallon celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal for UE against UP. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Jhong Magallon's header was the difference-maker as the University of the East prevailed, 2-1, over the University of the Philippines to seize solo second in the UAAP Season 85 Men's Football Tournament, Sunday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

The Romblon National High School alumnus headed home Eldrin Madrid's cross in the 81st minute to complete the comeback for the Red Warriors.

Magallon's goal capped off a landmark evening for the Red Warriors as they recorded their first win over the Fighting Maroons during the Fitch Arboleda era.

The Red Warriors went up to 15 points on the back of four wins, three draws, and one defeat, one off De La Salle University's 16.

It was also the perfect response for the Red Warriors after they tasted their first loss of the season last Thursday at the hands of the Green Booters.

"Part of the game kung paano kami mag bounce back," said Arboleda. "Luckily today, nabigyan kami ng first penalty and second yung dalawang substitute ko nag-cross and then nag-goal so sobrang thankful ako. This is the first time natalo ko UP as a coach so very memorable to sa akin kasi first time ko silang natalo.

Arturo Alleje tapped the ball home in the 67th minute off an assist from Francis Tacardon to break the deadlock for UP. However, Edmar Adonis equalized in the 74th minute with a penalty, which was given after Nikko Palacio's free-kick hit the arm of a UP player.

"Coming into this game, talagang sabi ko sa kanila na kunin namin yung game para at least makapag-invest din kami ng points for the upcoming crucial games," said Arboleda.

UP fell to 7th place with 8 points after one win, two losses, and five draws.

The Fighting Maroons are yet to taste a win since their opening-day victory over Adamson University.

