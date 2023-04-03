PBA: Ginebra's Aguilar still day to day ahead of finals

Barangay Ginebra forward Japeth Aguilar. PBA Images.

MANILA -- There is no certainty that Japeth Aguilar can suit up for Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup finals.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone previously said that the veteran forward may return to action for Game 1 of their best-of-seven finals series against the TNT Tropang GIGA, which starts on Easter Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

But the multi-titled head coach said during Monday's press conference ahead of the finals that Aguilar is still "day to day."

"We don't know yet. He's not back fully in practice yet. We're just taking it day by day with Japeth, and hoping he makes small increments of progress," Cone said. "Really, only he will know when he's ready to play."

Aguilar, 36, suffered a knee injury during their game against the NLEX Road Warriors on February 8 and has not played since. Aside from missing the bulk of Ginebra's elimination round campaign, Aguilar also sat out the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier in February.

Cone was optimistic that Aguilar can play in Game 1 given the 10-day gap between their games. However, he stressed on Monday that "there's still nothing written in stone yet" regarding their forward's availability.

"It's just a day-by-day, hoping he improves little by little to a point where he can actually get back with the team and start playing at a high level," the coach added.

Aguilar himself said that he does not want to rush his return and possibly suffer a setback in his recovery.

"The intensity of a finals is different. It's very intense, so I really wanna be ready. So just taking it day by day," he explained.

Aguilar averaged 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in the two games that he played in the season-ending conference.

With him on the sidelines, Christian Standhardinger has stepped up in a major way for the Gin Kings and emerged as the top candidate for Best Player of the Conference honors. The Fil-German forward is putting up 23.5 points 61.8% shooting along with 10.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game for Ginebra.

Should he be able to play, Aguilar will be an "impact player," according to Cone.

"Ideally, it would be best if he could start Game 1 and work his way into the series. But again, that's totally up in the air at this point. It's a day to day situation for him," he said.

