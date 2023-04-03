Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone and TNT interim coach Jojo Lastimosa. PBA Images.

MANILA -- They may be gearing up for a finals showdown but there is nothing but respect between Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone and TNT interim coach Jojo Lastimosa.

The two men share a long history, with Lastimosa having played for Cone in the 1990s for Alaska. He was part of the historic Alaska squad that won a Grand Slam in 1996, and finished his PBA career as a 10-time champion.

Now, Lastimosa will match wits with his former coach and mentor as TNT challenges Ginebra in the finals of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

"I never thought that I would be in this position, because I was hired to be the team manager," said Lastimosa, who is coaching the Tropang GIGA on the interim while Chot Reyes is focused on Gilas Pilipinas and their campaign in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

"And now I'm already here. I am the first guy who actually [is] surprised to be in this position, and being with Tim here in the finals," he added. "I'm just glad to be here, and extremely proud of the guys."

Lastimosa steered TNT to the No. 1 seed at the end of the elimination round, where they compiled a 10-1 win-loss record. They went on to oust Phoenix Super LPG in the quarterfinals before dismissing Meralco in four games in the semis.

Cone, whose Ginebra squad lost to TNT in the elimination round, said that he was "real proud" to see Lastimosa experience success as a coach.

"[I'm] real proud of how successful he has been," said Cone during Monday's press conference at Novotel. "He's lost two games in his career so far, and both of them were games he probably should've won. So he could very well be easily undefeated at this point, going into the finals."

"He's doing a wonderful job and I'm real proud of that, and I'm real proud that I was part, or a piece of his history," he added.

While he has an undeniable advantage in terms of experience, Cone believes that his coaching battle against Lastimosa "is gonna be difficult." He pointed out that "Jolas" has learned not just from him, but also from other champion coaches like Yeng Guiao and Chot Reyes.

Moreover, Lastimosa is still familiar with Cone's approach to the game and his style.

"He knows me like the back of his hand," Cone said of his former star player. "He knows my approach, he knows the way I like to adjust, he's seen that all through the years. It's gonna be very hard for me to keep him unbalanced, and that's usually the key to playing in a series -- trying to keep the other team unbalanced."

"I'm not sure we're gonna be able to do that, but we're gonna certainly try," he added.

Lastimosa, for his part, is eager to show what he has learned from Cone over the years -- not just in terms of x's and o's but even in how he has built his teams, and how he has gotten the best out of his players.

"If there's something that I picked from Tim … Definitely, the way Tim handled his players before, there's always that connection with the players," said Lastimosa. "That's what I wanna bring to TNT, about that connection with the players. It's a huge help, in terms of communication lines, and the relationship."

"For him, that relationship is really important. More than the system, more than the defense, more than the offense, I think the character part of running a team is huge for Tim," he added.

Game 1 of the best-of-7 series is on Easter Sunday, April 9, at the Araneta Coliseum.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.