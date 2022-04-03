UST's Joshua Fontanilla soars for a layup against Adamson. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- When University of Santo Tomas (UST) needed a big shot against Adamson University, they turned to one player -- Joshua Fontanilla.

The transferee from St. Clare scored five of his 10 points in the final minute, including the dagger three-pointer with 18 seconds to play, as the Growling Tigers hacked out a 79-72 triumph against the Soaring Falcons.

It was UST's second straight win of UAAP Season 84, giving them a 2-2 win-loss record. For their head coach, Jino Manansala, it was no shock to see Fontanilla take charge in crunch time despite the guard's struggles early in the game.

"Yun nga, 'pag kailangan 'tong batang 'to, alam ko na, sa kanya na 'yun," said Manansala, who coached Fontanilla in St. Clare before he transferred to UST in 2019.

"Matagal na magkakasama 'to, lalo na si Josh. Matagal na kami magkakasama niyan," he also said. "Sabi ko lang sa kanila, sundin niyo 'yung game plan, talagang hanggang dulo, doon tayo talaga."

"Kaya 'yun nga, lumabas na si Josh, naka-five straight points 'di ba. Sa drive, naka-three points. Hindi na bata 'to, beterano na 'yan. Alam na niyan, marami ng laro 'yan."

Fontanilla made just four of his 12 field goals in the game, and also committed four of UST's 15 turnovers. But he was determined to come up big after his poor shooting performance, and came through with the biggest shots of the game.

"Gusto ko na rin po makatulong talaga sa team, kasi nararamdaman ko, parang wala 'yung presensiya ko," explained the 24-year-old Fontanilla.

He also credited their coaches for keeping their spirits up in the back-and-forth game against Adamson, one that was not decided until the final minute -- thanks to his clutch heroics.

"Andodoon nga po 'yung mga coaches namin para i-lift kami," said Fontanilla. "Pag mga ganoong nada-down kami, andoon sila para i-guide kami kung ano dapat naming gawin, kung ano 'yung next move namin."

"Na kailagan, sa ganoong pagkakamali, mag-move on agad and focus on the next play. 'Yun lang po ang nangyari," he added.

UST returns to action on Tuesday against De La Salle University.