UAAP: 'Missing link' clicks into place for NU

John Lloyd Clemente



MANILA, Philippines -- National University saw its "missing link" click into place on Saturday, when they pulled off a 73-68 upset of Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

The result snapped a two-game losing streak for the Bulldogs, but more importantly for NU head coach Jeff Napa, he finally saw his veteran players step up after being held in check in their first three games.

Third-year guard John Lloyd Clemente had his breakout game of the competition, putting up 18 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. In their first three games, he had averaged just 8.67 points, 4.67 rebounds, and less than an assist per game.

Team captain Shaun Ildefonso, who put up just 3.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in each of their first three games, had 13 points and six rebounds before fouling out late.

Their efforts helped NU overcome a 33-point explosion from FEU rookie RJ Abarrientos to grab the win.

"At least 'yung veterans nag-step up na. The past three games, 'yun ang missing link namin eh," said Napa. "So 'yun 'yung ine-emphasize namin talaga, na 'yung leadership, 'yun ang nawawala."

"Because we're a young team, kailangan na may mag-step up to become a leader para maring role model doon sa mga rookies namin," he added.

After the Bulldogs' 80-70 loss to University of the Philippines last Thursday, Napa had called on his veteran players to step up as they cannot keep on relying on their rookies. In their first three games, young players Jake Figueroa and Janjan Felicilda were their consistent performers.

Clemente acknowledged that his mentality was off in their first few games.

"Noong past few games namin talaga, tama 'yung sinasabi ni coach na parang naghahanap ako ng puntos eh. Mali ho talaga 'yun," he said. "Parang pinamukha sa akin ni coach na hindi dapat ganoon, na dapat hindi mo laro 'yun eh."

"Nagising ako, napag-isip-isip ko na, oo nga, hindi ako ganoon, hindi ko strength 'yun. Kaya, kung ano 'yung strength ko, doon lang ako," he added.

Napa was glad that his veterans took their words to heart and pulled off a shock win against an FEU side fancied to compete for a Final 4 spot in Season 84.

"'Yun ang naging turnaround ng game na 'to. Nag-step up 'yung veterans, tapos sumama na 'yung mga rookies, kaya nakuha namin 'tong panalo na 'to," he said.

The win against the Tamaraws' bolstered the Bulldogs' reputation as a dark horse contender this season, but Napa said this is not on their minds.

"Laban lang kami nang laban," the coach said. "We just prepare kung sino man 'yung makakatapat namin."

"Basta itong mga batang 'to, babatuhan namin sila ng mga instruction, gagawin nila, then we will see kung anong kakalabasan ng score," he added. "Ayaw naming magkaroon ng regret pagdating sa dulo na hindi kami magta-trabaho tapos sasabihin namin, sayang."