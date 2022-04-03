Siblings Shaun Ildefonso of National U and Dave Ildefonso of Ateneo de Manila University. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- After weathering an offensive explosion from RJ Abarrientos, the National University Bulldogs are ready to take on Dave Ildefonso and the defending UAAP champions Ateneo Blue Eagles.

This, according to NU skipper Shaun Ildefonso who is anticipating a good game on Tuesday when they play Ateneo in the first round of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

Ildefonso had his best game of the season so far in NU's 73-68 win over Far Eastern University last Saturday, with 13 points and six rebounds. In that game, the Bulldogs overcame a stunning 33-point output from FEU's Abarrientos, clamping down on the young guard down the stretch to claim the win.

Afterward, Ildefonso insisted that their upcoming game against the Blue Eagles shouldn't be billed as a "sibling rivalry" match between him and younger brother Dave.

"'Di ko iniisip 'yun," said Shaun, who played for Ateneo for one season before transferring to National U. "Iniisip namin, NU vs. Ateneo."

"Siyempre, magkapatid kami. Pero once we step on that court, wala munang kapatid-kapatid," he added. "And, 'di makakita ng bola sa amin 'yun."

"'Di makakakita ng bola sa amin 'yun," he guaranteed, laughing all the while.

The younger Ildefonso played two seasons for the Bulldogs before transferring to the Blue Eagles, where he played high school hoops. He has been superb in his return to Ateneo, averaging 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.25 assists in 25 minutes per game. The Blue Eagles are 4-0 in the season.

Dave says that he is "really excited" to play against NU, a team he still has fond memories of.

"I'm really excited to face them as a team," he said. "I'm just really excited. [About] what my brother said, na I wouldn't be able to get the ball, we're 16-deep."

"We're just ready to face it all together, as a team," he added.

The Blue Eagles are coming off a 74-57 rout of De La Salle University, also on Saturday, in what was their 30th consecutive win since 2018.