PBA 3x3: Purefoods sweeps pool to clinch q'finals ticket

Joseph Eriobu led the way in Purefoods sweep of Pool C. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Purefoods TJ Titans clinched a return ticket to the quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo Second Conference after ending its pool assignment with a three-game sweep on Sunday.



The Titans again banked on big man Joseph Eriobu, who had topscored with nine points in their 21-10 demolition of Terrafirma at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The win had Purefoods topping Pool C with an immaculate 3-0 record heading to the knockout stage of Leg 5.

Eriobu and Co. failed to progress in the quarterfinals the previous leg after losing to Pioneer Pro Tibay in the knockout match for the eighth and last playoffs berth.

The Titans join early qualifiers Meralco and Limitless App into the next stage.

The Appmasters emerged no. 1 in Pool B with the same 3-0 record by blasting Barangay Ginebra in their final pool assignment, 21-9.

The Bolts though, were stunned by Pioneer Pro Tibay, 20-16, to finish with identical 3-1 slates. Pioneer could end up clinching the no. 1 seed in Pool A by virtue of the winner-over-the other rule.

The remaining quarterfinal berths are still being disputed as off press time.

The leg champion is guaranteed to receive the P100,000 prize money, P50,000 goes to the runner up, and P30,000 to the third placer.