NCAA: Letran moves to 3-0 after routing Perpetual

The Letran Knights remain unbeaten in NCAA Season 97. NCAA/GMA Photos.



MANILA, Philippines -- Defending champion Letran racked up a third consecutive win in the NCAA Season 97 men's basketball tournament after beating Perpetual Help, 68-57, on Sunday at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

Star transferee Rhenz Abando played his best game for the Knights, tallying an NCAA-career best of 24 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

He scored 10 points in the third quarter, where Letran outscored the Altas 26-13 to establish complete control of the game. They led 54-36 and were never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

"Focus lang kami sa game," Abando said in a post-game interview over GTV. "Lagi sinasabi ni coach na ituring natin na championship every game, kasi hindi talaga kami makakabawi 'pag natalo kami."

Mark Sangalang and Allen Mina each had 10 points, while big men Christian Fajarito and Jeo Ambohot grabbed 11 rebounds apiece for the Knights.

Perpetual Help, meanwhile, fell to 1-2 in the season. Second-year guard Jielo Razon endured a poor performance, missing all five of his attempts from the field to go scoreless. This, after he had 22 points in a 58-63 defeat to San Sebastian last Friday.

It was Jeff Egan who led the Altas with 15 points while Kim Aurin contributed 12 points and six rebounds.

Up next for the Knights is a tough two-game stretch, as they face Intramuros neighbor Mapua on Friday before facing long-time rival San Beda in a rematch of the 2019 Finals on April 12.

THE SCORES:

Letran (68) -- Abando 24, Sangalang 10, Mina 10, Caralipio 6, Fajarito 5, Ambohot 4, Paraiso 4, Yu 2, Olivario 2, Reyson 1, Guarino 0, Tolentino 0, Javillonar 0.

Perpetual (57) -- Egan 15, Aurin 12, Omega 8, Nunez 6, Barcuma 5, Abis 4, Ferreras 4, Sevilla 2, Boral 1, Razon 0, Martel 0, Cuevas 0, Pagaran 0.

Quarterscores: 13-10, 28-23, 54-36, 68-57