Limitless denies TNT anew, rules Leg 5 of PBA 3x3

The Limitless Appmasters have now won two of the last three legs in the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo.

MANILA - The Limitless Appmasters ruled the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo competition for the second time in the last three legs after once again turning back rivals TNT Tropang GIGA.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser nailed the winning two-pointer to lift the Appmasters to a 22-19 triumph over TNT in the championship game of the fifth leg, Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

The triumph completed another perfect run for Limitless, which won all three of their games in Pool B then defeated San Miguel in the quarterfinals, 21-16, before routing Purefoods in the semis, 21-9.

The Appmasters bounced back from their disappointment in the fourth leg where they fell to Meralco in the finals. It was also their second leg triumph in the conference, after also beating the Tropang GIGA in the championship game of the third leg.

Platinum Karaoke took third place after edging Purefoods in the third place game, 18-17.

The Appmasters took home the top prize of P100,000, while the Tropang GIGA got P50,000 and Platinum Karaoke, P30,000.