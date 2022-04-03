The Saitama Ageo Medics concluded their campaign in the 2021-22 V.League season on a winning note, as they swept Himeji 25-17, 25-20, 25-12 on Sunday at the Wink Gymnasium.

Filipina middle blocker Jaja Santiago contributed 12 points on 10 attacks, a block, and an ace in the comfortable victory, with Saitama winning in just an hour and 18 minutes.

The Ageo Medics wrapped up their season with a 20-13 win-loss record, good for fifth place in the league table.

Santiago, meanwhile, continued to shine in her fourth season in the V.League. She finished with a total of 103 kill blocks, leading the league with an average of 0.81 per set.

Her attack rate of 48.2% is also fourth in the league.

Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira put up 17 points on 15 kills and two blocks, as Saitama registered a 56-40 advantage in hits against Himeji. Yuka Sato added 13 points and Mami Uchiseto contributed 11 markers to the win.