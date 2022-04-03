Dwight-less Toyama wins, other Pinoys suffer loses in B.League

Dwight Ramos sat out against the Yokohama B-Corsairs anew. File photo. (C) B.LEAGUE

Dwight Ramos missed a second consecutive game, but the Toyama Grouses still pulled off a 92-76 triumph against the Yokohama B-Corsairs in Japan's B.League, Sunday at the Kurobe City Gymnasium.

It took a balanced effort for the Grouses, with four players scoring in double-digits. Brice Johnson led the way with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Julian Mavunga came off the bench for 19 points and seven assists.

A strong second frame saw Toyama break the game open for a 53-30 halftime lead, and the Grouses were never in trouble the rest of the way.

The Grouses completed a weekend sweep of Yokohama, having also won 90-65 on Saturday. They improved to 18-29 in the season.

Other Filipino players were not as successful on Sunday, however.

The Ibaraki Robots absorbed an 87-82 defeat against defending champions Chiba Jets, with Javi Gomez de Liano seeing limited action. The former University of the Philippines star was scoreless in a minute and 34 seconds of playing time.

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix were routed 108-81 by Osaka Evessa, despite a strong performance from the Filipino import.

Ravena had a team-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting while coming off the bench, on top of three assists and two rebounds. The NeoPhoenix, however, suffered a fifth straight loss and now have an 8-36 slate.

The Shiga Lakestars, meanwhile, absorbed a 15th consecutive loss after bowing 94-78 to the league-leading Ryukyu Kings.

Kiefer Ravena put up 12 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals but couldn't keep Shiga from suffering its 32nd loss of the season against 10 wins. He was limited to just 4-of-12 shooting from the field in the loss.

Kobe Paras struggled in Niigata Albirex BB's 92-62 defeat to Utsunomiya Brex. Another former UP star, Paras went 0-for-6 from the field in 13 minutes, as they lost for the ninth consecutive game.