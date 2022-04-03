Home  >  Sports

PVL: Chery Tiggo averts meltdown, outlasts Army in five sets

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 03 2022 03:07 PM

The Chery Tiggo Crossovers celebrate a point against Army Black Mamba. PVL Media.
The Chery Tiggo Crossovers celebrate a point against Army Black Mamba. PVL Media.


MANILA, Philippines -- Dindin Santiago-Manabat put on a show as Chery Tiggo outlasted Black Mamba Army in a five-set war, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Crossovers blew a two-set lead but averted a meltdown in the fifth set to claim a 25-15, 25-20, 20-25, 23-25, 15-12 win in the classification phase of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Santiago-Manabat had 32 points on 26 kills, three aces, and three blocks. 

A win against BaliPure on Tuesday will secure the seventh place for the Crossovers.

Read More:  volleyball   Premier Volleyball League   PVL   PVL Open Conference   Chery Tiggo Crossovers   Black Mamba Army   sports  