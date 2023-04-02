UAAP: UST survives error-prone ways to outlast La Salle

UST's Josh Ybañez in action against La Salle. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas bucked a plethora of errors to defeat De La Salle University in a four-set marathon, 25-21, 23-25, 30-28, 29-27, for its seventh straight win in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum, late Sunday evening.

The Golden Spikers improved to 9-1, just behind league-leader National University at 9-0, while the Green Spikers slid to 5-5.

"Off yung main gunners ko pero other players stepped up. That's fine, a win is a win," said UST head coach Odjie Mamon as his team committed 48 errors, half of which came off the service line.

Knotted at 27 in the fourth frame, Noel Kampton did the Golden Spikers a favor by serving out before Gboy De Vega blocked JM Ronquillo to end the two-hour, 35-minute match.

It was Josh Ybañez and Dux Yambao who connived in the third salvo with a crosscourt kill and a block, to pull off a 30-28 escape.

Ybañez led UST anew with 25 points while Rainier Flor and De Vega each delivered 15 points apiece with the latter also making 11 excellent receptions and four digs.

Ronquillo netted 20 points for the Green Spikers while Kampton and Vince Maglinao added 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Next up for UST is streaking Ateneo de Manila University on April 15 while De La Salle will face hapless University of the Philippines on the 16th.

