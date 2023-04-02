UAAP: FEU keeps UE winless in women's volleyball

From the UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- Far Eastern University recovered from a second set hiccup to clip winless University of the East, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum, Sunday.

Ann Asis' ace put the Lady Tamaraws at set point in the third frame, 24-19, but Ja Lana willed the Lady Warriors back to within one, 23-24.

However, Mitzi Panangin said enough and denied Lana in the ensuing play for the 2-1 FEU advantage, 25-23.

Then the Lady Tamaraws did not let go of the momentum, opening the fourth period with a stunning 9-1 start en route to the clincher.

"[Yung] 5-5 [record], masarap yung pakiramdam, kulang pa pero I think para masustain namin yung goal namin kailangan naming mag double time ngayong break," said FEU head coach Tina Salak after the two-hour 14-minute match.

The Lady Tamaraws remain in striking distance from the Final Four with a 5-5 mark while the also-ran Lady Warriors fell to 0-10.

Chenie Tagaod and Panangin controlled the net with six and five blocks, respectively, leading FEU's domination of the blocking department, 23-2.

"I-commend ko yung mga coaches. Sobrang commendable yung coaches na nageeffort talaga sa blocking, sa tiyaga para tulungan sila sa timing ng block," added Salak.

Tagaod finished with 20 points while Jovelyn Fernandez chipped in 12 points including four blocks as well. Panangin had 11 points.

FEU playmaker Tin Ubaldo also tossed 17 excellent sets to go with six points.

Lana punched in a 24-point output on 21 attacks, two aces, and a block to go with 10 excellent receptions for the Lady Warriors.

The loss formally eliminated UE from Final 4 contention.

Up next for UE is Adamson University on April 15 while FEU faces National University on the 16th. Both will be held at Philsports Arena.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.