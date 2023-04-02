RP Blu Girls top HK, South Korea in Softball Asia Cup

From the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines Facebook page

The RP Blu Girls notched back-to-back wins to open Day 1 of their WBSC Softball Asia Cup 2023 campaign on Sunday in Incheon, Korea.

The Pinays first dropped Hong Kong with a 7-0 abb. 5th beating before hacking out a 2-0 stunner against host team South Korea.

The Blu Girls now share identical records with China and Chinese Taipei at 2-0. This puts the Philippines in a favorable position to qualify for the Women’s Softball World Cup.

Against South Korea, Ann Antolihao allowed only five hits while shutting out the Koreans in 78 pitches.

In the fifth inning, Alaiza Talisik started the scoring for the Blu Girls with a double to left-center field. Khrisna Cantor then added the insurance run in the sixth.

Against Hong Kong, the Pinays sized control of the game with a five-run third inning.

Glory Alonzo's pitching also paved the way to their romp.

She only allowed just three hits and fanned two in a complete game shutout for the Philippines.

Three World Cup slots are allotted in the tournament which will see the top four teams advancing to the semifinals.