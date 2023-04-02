Rondina, Pons back for another shot at SEA Games gold

Rebisco Volleyball/Handout.



MANILA -- After back-to-back bronze medals, Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons will be back for another shot at gold in the Southeast Asian Games.

The "SiPons" tandem banners the national women's beach volleyball team that will compete in the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia in May, along with Jovelyn Gonzaga and Floremel Rodriguez.

Rondina and Gonzaga teamed up to rule the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures in Subic last December.

The men's team is also seeking a breakthrough gold after two straight third-place finishes. Composing the men's squad are: Alnakran Abdilla, Jaron Requinton, Jude Garcia and James Buytrago.

Per the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), Joao Luciano Simao Barbosa will coach the beach volleyball squads.

He will be helped by Romnick Rico (assistant coach) and Rosemarie Prochina (team manager) in the women’s team and Rhovyl Verayo (assistant coach) in the men’s squad with John Paulo Agir as strength and conditioning coach.

The beach volleyball competition in the Cambodia SEA Games starts on May 11 at Otres Beach in Preah Sihanouk (Sihanoukville) Province with the finals of both divisions on May 16.

