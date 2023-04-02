NZ shows Gilas exit in FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup

From FIBA Basketball

The Philippine women’s 3X3 team bowed to New Zealand, 17-10, on Sunday and crashed out of the FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup in the quarterfinals in Singapore.

Gilas was still leading, 7-5, when New Zealand's Sharne Pupuke-Robati took over for the Tall Ferns.

Krystal Leger-Walker then started sniping from the outside to give the Kiwis an 11-7 lead.

Janine Pontejos finished the game with six points for Gilas, which also got three points from Afril Bernardino.

Pupuke-Robati topscored New Zealand with seven points to go with her 13 rebounds.

Despite the loss, it was the Gilas women’s best finish in the tournament.