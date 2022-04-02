UAAP: UST shooters lead way to bring down Adamson

From the UAAP Facebook page

University of Sto. Tomas' shooters showed their might from the perimeter to bring down Adamson University, 79-72, in Season 84 UAAP men's basketball tournament on Saturday.

Paul Manalang went 5-out-of-7 from the perimeter to finish with 15 points and help the Tigers to their second straight win this season.

Sherwin Concepcion started the scoring spree for UST in the first quarter, and the other Tigers stepped up after the Falcons tried to shut down the rising UST star.

(More details to follow.)