File photo/ABS-CBN News

Despite parting ways more than a year ago, it seems that the UST Growling Tigers still have a connection with former head coach Aldin Ayo.

In their first win in the UAAP Season 84 against UE Red Warriors, current Tigers tactician Jinino Manansala dedicated their 74-62 victory to the Thomasian community, team sponsors, and Ayo.

“Eto naman para sa Thomasian community … Eto na po ’yung hinihintay nilang panalo although long way to go, di ba? Thank God ulit, our family, malayo kami sa kanila. Salamat sa dasal,” Manansala said after the Thursday match.

“We dedicate this also to Aldin Ayo. Miss na namin siya. Tapos ’yung mga sumusuporta samin lagi, nandiyan si boss Ryan Roxas and Atty. Nilo Divina. Thank you.”

A promising team that made a Cinderella run to the UAAP Season 82 Finals was broken apart in September 2020, when it was revealed that the Growling Tigers stayed in Ayo's hometown of Sorsogon starting June.

There were allegations of basketball training but the local government of Sorsogon has since absolved Ayo of all wrongdoing.

Nonetheless, the damage was done, as players left the UST men's basketball program, and Ayo resigned from his post before being banned indefinitely by the UAAP.

Former team captain CJ Cansino's exit was the first domino that ultimately toppled the whole program. His departure blew the lid on the "Sorsogon bubble," and Cansino eventually transferred to University of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Manansala also gave credit to his ward who showed composure down the stretch of the match where the Tigers dropped a 10-0 run to close the game – thanks to the back-to-back treys of Sherwin Concepcion.

“I give credits to my players. Sobrang di sila bumitaw although mahirap yung laban pero down the stretch nakita namin yung lakas namin kaya ayon nakuha namin yung panalo,” he said.

Concepcion also echoed his coach’s sentiments, highlighting how badly they wanted the victory to avoid a 0-3 start in the season.

“Syempre kahit sino naman gustong manalo. Ginawa lang namin yung 101% namin para manalo talaga and sumunod sa system namin,” the athlete explained.

He also acknowledged his role as a veteran to lead the rebuilding squad of UST every game.

Concepcion finished the match with 25 points, including six triples, in 33 minutes. He got some support from Nicael Cabañero and Christian Manaytay, who both tallied 12 points.

“Syempre nung una hindi ko tinitignan talaga yung score ko basta yung sa akin lang yung nakakatulong ako sa team,” Concepcion revealed.

According to Manansala, they were very eager to get their first win after suffering huge blows against FEU Tamaraws and UP Fighting Maroons in their initial two outings.

“Gusto namin i-prove na kahit sa nangyari sa amin, pinaghirapan namin since nung nag-bubble kami. Ito very thankful kami sa panalo na ‘to. Sabi nga namin kanina wag mag-celebrate because we have a long way to go basta one game at a time kami,” UST coach shared.

UST now holds a 1-2 win-loss card and is set to face the Adamson Falcons on Sunday.

