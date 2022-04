Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons pulled away from the get-go to clobber the winless University of the East Red Warriors, 79-66, in UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball at Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

After yielding to the Ateneo Blue Eagles at the start of the season, the Fighting Maroons have now scored three straight victories for a 3-1 win-loss card while handing the Red Warriors their fourth loss in as many outings.

