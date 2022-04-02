NCAA: Generals thwart Pirates to barge into win column

(UPDATED) Emilio Aguinaldo College fended off Lyceum of the Philippines University's fightback in a tight 70-69 win in Season 97 NCAA men's basketball on Saturday at La Salle Greenhills St. Benilde Gym in Mandaluyong City.

The Generals got a double-double output of 13 and 11 rebounds from JP Maguliano, while Marwin Taywan topscored for the team with 14 markers.

EAC was enjoying a 67-55 lead midway in the fourth quarter, but LPU launched a 14-3 exchange that had the Generals reeling.

McLaude Guadana nearly stole the game for the Pirates with a go-ahead jumper.

Fortunately for EAC, the shot did not go in.

The Generals escaped with their first win of the season, holding the Pirates winless in 3 games.