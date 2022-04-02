Photo from NCAA/GMA

Robi Nayve knocked down a crucial triple in the final minute of the game to give the College of St. Benilde Blazers their second consecutive win at the expense of Arellano Chiefs, 76-71, at the NCAA Season 97 men’s basketball at the La Salle Greenhills Saturday.

The Blazers avoided a late collapse, as they managed to survive Justin Araña’s scoring run with a dagger three from Nayve with 55 second to go before JC Culiar stole the ball en route to a Jet Publico layup to win the game.

After the opening-game loss to the defending champion Letran Knights, the Blazers moved up to 2-1 win-loss card while Arellano suffered its second straight loss for 1-2 slate.

Nayve opened the fourth with a 3-pointer to stretch their slim lead to five 61-56, but Araña and Sablan scored in the paint for a 61-60 gap.

Araña gave the Chiefs the lead after a finger roll midway through the final period, 64-63. Will Gozum answered back for Benilde and tallied back-to-back baskets to regain the upper hand, 67-64.

Araña’s putback jumper at the 2:36 mark put Arellano back on top, 68-67, but Benson drained three free throws to give the Blazers a 70-68 lead.

Nayve finished the match with 19 points, including four triples, while Gozum added 17 points and 15 boards.

Meanwhile, Kobe Caballero led the Arellano with his 15 markers while Araña had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Scores:

ST. BENILDE 76 -- Nayve 19, Gozum 17, Corteza 10, Marcos 7, Benson 6, Publico 6, Carlos 5, Cullar 2, Lepalam 2, Flores 1, Davis 1, Tateishi 0, Sangco 0, Mosqueda 0, Lim 0.

ARELLANO 71 -- Caballero 15, Arana 14, Doromal 12, Sablan 10, Steinl 9, Abastillas 4, Sta. Ana 3, Valencia 2, Oliva 2, Cruz 0, Talampas 0, Concepcion 0, Carandang 0.

Quarters: 14-11, 36-29, 58-54, 74-71.

