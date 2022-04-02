RSG Philippines celebrate their win against Echo PH in MPL - Philippines Season 9. The result catapulted them to the top spot in the league standings. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - RSG Philippines lead the standings in Season 9 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League after sweeping Echo PH, in Saturday's showdown.

A turtle clash that saw RSG burst down three of Echo PH's heroes became the catalyst for the Kingslayers to pull away in Game 1, even as the Orcas took the early-game objective.

RSG took control of the map, with all their turrets intact to end the set.

Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto emerged as the MVP in Game 1 with his Baxia, behind a 4/1/7 kill-death-assist (KDA) record.

Echo had better map control coming into Game 2, managing to knock down two turrets.

But RSG regained the momentum when it erupted with a 3-1 trade in a counter-go that allowed the Kingslayersto take the lord.

RSG never looked back, with Dylan “Light” Catipon's Khufra providing knock-ups and disrupting Echo during team fights, and Arvie "Aqua" Antonio, and Eman "EMANN" Songco following that up with burst damage to outplay the Orcas.

Light emerged the MVP in Game 2, with a 2/1/13 KDA record.

RSG now have 27 points in the league standings. Echo are not far behind with 25 at 2nd place.

In other MPL action, Bren Esports will continue their hunt for a playoff spot after escaping Blacklist International in a 2-1 thriller.

RSG will try to make it eight wins in a row as they face Blacklist International on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Echo PH seek to bounce back against Onic PH on April 8, the last week of the regular season.