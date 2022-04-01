MPL Season 9: Onic send Omega hanging on for dear life

Onic PH during their game against Omega Esports. They won 2-1 in a reverse sweep, avenging a devastating loss early March. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - Onic Philippines avenged a devastating loss against Omega Esports with a 2-1 win of their own in their latest Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League encounter, as Nowee "Ryota" Caballo returned to their main five.

Omega, now the 7th placers in the MPL, are hanging on to their dear life in the playoff hunt, with three games remaining in the season.

Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas salvaged Game 1 for Omega as he eked out a crucial triple kill that gave them an opening to march down the base of Onic, which at the time had already built its power spike.

Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic took the MVP honors in Game 1 with his Lylia, earning a 92.31 percent kill participation rate, equating to a 4/1/8 kill-death-assist record.

Onic PH turned things around in Game 2, baiting Omega's ultimates and skills to gain the upper hand in the mid-game to force match point.

Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales's Yve dispersed Omega in team fights, giving Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy the room to charge into the crowd. Behind a flawless game, Hatred took the MVP honor in Game 2, with a whopping 100 percent kill participation rate equating to 4 kills and 11 assists.

Onic PH amassed the early-game advantage as they poked Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui in team fights.

Kelra ambushing and bursting down four heroes with his Beatrix gave the momentum to Omega, but Onic kept themselves at bay with Ryota sniffing out Omega's players for pick-offs.

Raizen snuck his way towards Onic's base in the 18th minute, depleting its health level to half in the 15th minute, but Onic defended their territory to launch a counter-engage and destroy four of Omega's turrets in exchange.

With Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol's health depleted during a lord fight, Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio stepped to the rescue by killing off a lord in what was a pivotal move for Onic, allowing them to march down Omega's base to complete the revenge win.

Markyyyyy was the MVP in Game 3 with a 6/4/8 KDA record.

League placing will be crucial coming into the MPL playoffs, as the first and the third-seeded teams will paint the playoff picture at the end of the regular season.

With the result, Omega remain at 7th place with 10 points. Season 8's bronze finishers will have to win against Nexplay, Bren, and Blacklist to boost their chances for a playoff spot.

In other MPL-Philippines action, RSG Philippines took hold of 2nd spot in the league after taking down TNC Pro Team, 2-0.