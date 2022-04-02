LA Clippers bring back Filipino Heritage Night

Watch more on iWantTFC

It's one of the longest running Filipino Heritage Nights in the NBA and this season, one of the league's Filipino American players got to celebrate it.

The Los Angeles Clippers held its annual Filipino Heritage Night as Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz paid a visit to Crypto.com Arena. Philippine R&B king Jay R, who grew up in Southern California, kicked off the festivities with his rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.

"I was born and raised here in Los Angeles, went to the Philippines to start a career, and now I'm back here, doing Filipino Heritage Night representing for the Philippines as the king of R&B. I can’t be more proud," Jay R shared.

Meanwhile, Grammy-nominated Fil-Am rapper Guapdad 4000 served up his hit single Chicken Adobo during the halftime show along with a medley of other hits.

"I'm so honored. It's a big privilege to be able to perform in front of a crowd this size. I just got out a tour and we didn’t play anything this big. I’m just trying to stay focus and contain my excitement," Guapdad 4000 said.

Other celebrities popped in throughout the night, from Jo Koy to EZ Mil, AJ Rafael, and Alyssa Navarro, joining mascot Chuck the Condor for the t-shirt toss. For the fans, it was a big welcome back as the Covid-19 pandemic cancelled last year's Filipino Heritage Night.

The Clippers also managed to put on a show for their Filipino fans, coming back from a 25-point deficit to win, 121-115. Clarkson racked up 17 points in the Jazz's losing effort.

The Pinoy pride celebration on the hardwood was also for a good cause. Proceeds from the ticket sales went to benefit the ABS-CBN Foundation's relief efforts for typhoon Odette victims.