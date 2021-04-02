NBA: Trae Young clutch, as Hawks win in 2OT; Zion-less Pelicans lose

Trae Young finished with 28 points and 12 assists for the Hawks against the Spurs on Thursday. Kim Klement, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Trae Young was nearly unstoppable at the end of the night, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the two overtime periods, and Danilo Gallinari canned a clutch late 3-pointer as the Atlanta Hawks outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 134-129 in a double-overtime thriller on Thursday in the Alamo City.

Young also had seven points in the fourth quarter and racked up 12 assists in the victory.

Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 28 points each for the Hawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Capela also took 17 rebounds, and Gallinari finished with 16 points and 12 boards.

Atlanta led 107-105 before two free throws by Young with 39.5 seconds to play. Dejounte Murray countered with a three-point play with 15 seconds remaining to allow the Spurs to within one point.

After Young hit another free throw with 11.4 seconds in regulation, DeMar DeRozan sent the game into overtime with a pullup jumper in the lane with 2.7 seconds left.

The game was tied at 119 after a 3-pointer by the Spurs' Rudy Gay with 59.1 seconds remaining in the first extra period. Both teams then missed shots before Atlanta had the overtime's last possession, spanning the final 16.6 seconds, but could not get off a shot in time.

The Hawks built a six-point lead in the second overtime before DeRozan and Gay shot San Antonio back to within 130-129 with 33.8 seconds remaining. Young then found Gallinari in the corner, and he buried a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds left to secure the win.

DeRozan led the Spurs with 36 points, two off his season high.

Magic outlast Zion-less Pelicans in OT

Meanwhile, Terrence Ross scored 19 points and made a tiebreaking jumper late in overtime, as the visiting Orlando Magic held off the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 115-110.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 21 points and 12 rebounds, Chasson Randle scored 15, Dwayne Bacon had 14, James Ennis III had 13 and Mo Bamba 11 as the Magic won their second straight after losing 13 of 15 before that.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 31 points, James Johnson, who started in his Pelicans debut after being acquired in a trade with Dallas last week, scored 17, Josh Hart had 14 and a career-high 17 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe score14 and Jaxson Hayes 10 to lead the New Orleans, which lost for the second time in six games.

The Pelicans played without three injured starters. Zion Williamson (thumb), Brandon Ingram (toe) had new injuries, and Lonzo Ball missed his sixth straight game because of a strained hip flexor.

