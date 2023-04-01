Volleyball: Umandal named Spikers' Turf MVP

Former UST star Jau Umandal is the Spikers' Turf Open Conference MVP. PVL Media.



MANILA -- Though he fell short of his ultimate goal of winning a title, Jau Umandal was still recognized for his superb performances in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference.

The prolific spiker of AMC-Cotabato took home Most Valuable Player honors in the conference following an all-round campaign.

The 25-year-old former University of Sto. Tomas star was the second leading scorer of the tournament after the semifinals after tallying a total of 236 points on 203 attacks, 22 blocks, and 11 aces.

Umandal placed inside the top five of all scoring categories, finishing third in the spiking department (45.82-percent), fourth in blocking (0.47 per set), and fourth as well in serving (0.23 per set).

Iloilo’s Jade Disquitado and Wendel Miguel of Cignal were awarded the Best Outside Hitters while HD Spiker Ysay Marasigan nabbed the Best Opposite Spiker award.

Disquitado, the top leading scorer of the Open Conference, finished with a grand total of 293 points on 270 attacks, 12 blocks, and 11 service aces while Miguel placed 10th in scoring with 122 points built on 109 attacks, nine blocks, and four aces.

The 18-year-old rising star is fifth in the spiking category with a 45.30-percent success rate and the sixth best server with an average of 0.20 per set.

Meanwhile, the former UP standout shone on both ends after entering the finals as the second most efficient spiker with a success rate of 45.99-percent and the fourth best in digging (1.39 per set) and receiving (51.27-percent).

Marasigan, on the other hand, tallied 110 points off 95 attacks, eight blocks, and seven aces to finish 13th in scoring. He is also ninth in spiking efficiency with 40.43-percent and 10th from the service line with 0.16 per set.

JP Bugaoan of Cignal and Mfena Gwaza of the D’Navigators took home the Best Middle Blocker awards while Manuel Sumanguid III (Cignal) and JM Apolinario (Iloilo) are the Best Libero and the Best Setter of the tournament.

Bugaoan ranked sixth in scoring after putting up 158 points on a league-high 37 blocks, 116 points, and five service aces. He averaged 0.84 blocks per set, another league-high. Gwaza had 128 points, good for eighth, built on 85 attacks, 32 blocks, and 11 aces. He is also second in the blocking department with an average of 0.59 per set.

Apolinario, meanwhile, placed second in the setting department with an average of 4.41 sets per set while Sumanguid dominated the receiving (60.30-percent) and digging (2.34 per set) categories after placing first in both.