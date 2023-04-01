UAAP football: Teves hat-trick powers La Salle's rout of UST

La Salle celebrates after another goal against UST in their UAAP women's football match. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Angelica Teves' three goals led De La Salle University to a 7-0 drubbing of University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP Season 85 Women’s Football Tournament, Saturday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

The defending champions won for the third straight time this season and increased their tally to nine points on three wins and two losses. The Lady Booters are now tied with Far Eastern University at the top of the table.

Teves scored in the 51st, 73rd, and 90+2 minutes of the match to help the Lady Green Booters avenge their 1-0 first round defeat to the Lady Booters from Espana.

The Negros Oriental High School alumna now has five goals to her name this season.

"I did not expect anything less," said coach Hans-Peter Smit. "She is more adept at scoring. She is more relaxed… As I said, a little bit more urgency. I asked her for more intensity and more urgency in this game because we’re not done. We still have Ateneo, UP, and FEU."

Samantha Toledo broke the deadlock for La Salle in the 24th minute from close range while Maria Lourdes Layacan her team a two-goal advantage in the 48th minute.

Arantxa Trebol scored La Salle’s fourth goal of the match in the 63rd minute while national team striker Shai del Campo opened her account for the season in the 87th minute.

"I just told the girls to play their best and that we need to win," added Smit. "We need to get into the number one and two spots. I asked the girls to score more in the second half because we need to get away as far as we can from whomever by the goal difference first and then the three points for the win, we’ll tackle that one day at a time."

UST remained in fourth place with 7 points on two wins, one draw, and two losses.