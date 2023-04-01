PBA: Coach Jolas relishes TNT's underdog status vs Ginebra

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa. PBA Media Bureau

Talk 'N Text coach Jojo Lastimosa is embracing the underdog tag on his team ahead of their title clash against the fancied Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors' Cup finals.

The Tropang Giga will square off with the defending champions Kings in a best-of-seven series beginning on April 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

"I have nothing to lose. Our team has nothing to lose," said Lastimosa shortly after they closed out Meralco to win their semis series, 3-1.

"Everybody is rallying for them (Kings), and everybody is expecting Ginebra to win this championship, anyway. And we're only here to probably spoil the party, and hopefully we could come up with a good game like what we did in this series. We got Rondae on my side and I'm okay with it."

Ginebra entered the playoffs as the third seeded but eventually got to the finals first with a three-game sweep of second seed San Miguel in the semifinals.

The Kings did this without Japeth Aguilar and LA Tenorio.

But Lastimosa is keen on giving Ginebra a run for their money in the finals.

"Going into this series, I like my chances. Our players are playing well, and we've been winning games with our shares in scoring. And right now we're defending really well. So we really need to play offense and defense in this championship series. I think the guys are going to be ready," said the TNT coach.