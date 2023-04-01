Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – After playing in limited minutes in their previous game, NU Lady Bulldogs skipper Cess Robles made sure to contribute heavily for her team against the UP Fighting Maroons Saturday.

Robles saw minimal action when the defending champions faced off against the league-leader De La Salle Lady Spikers as she was nursing a swollen knee, according to head coach Karl Dimaculangan.

A week later, the team captain bounced back with an 11-point production against the Fighting Maroons that ended their two-game losing skid via a straight sets win, 25-21, 27-25, 25-20, at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Nagtrabaho talaga ako sa injury kasi gusto ko talaga makalaro na. Nag-double time ako para makalaro ako ngayong game,” said Robles, who suffered a minor meniscus injury.

“Sa meniscus ko po, nabigla lang. Namaga lang. Ngayon okay na po,” she assured.

According to Robles, they really aimed to sweep the Fighting Maroons, after squandering a set the first time they met in Season 85.

“Kanina kasi sabi ko sa kanila nung first round, four sets kasi kami ng UP. Nag-set kami ng goal na kailangan, this time, straight set lang kung kaya talaga,” she said. “These past few days trinabaho talaga namin kung ano yung kulang namin and preparation against UP.”

She, however, rued their slow start in the match, including in the extended second set where they had to overcome a late deficit.

“Nakita ko lang medyo slow start kami. So, remind lang kami ulit, tapik-tapik lang sa sa isa’t isa na hindi puwedeng ganun ulit kasi baka madali kami,” Robles added.

The Lady Bulldogs now forged a tie with UST Golden Tigresses with identical 6-3 slates while UP slid to a 1-8 card.



