MANILA - After slaying two giants in the MPL Philippines Season 11 regular season, TNC Pro Team will bow out of playoff contention after suffering a 2-0 loss against Onic Philippines at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.
"Pumuso kami. Yun ang pinanghahwakan namin. Hanggang hindi pa kami tanggal sa playoffs [hunt] hindi kami titigil [na] bumawi," TNC Pro Team veteran Ben "Benthings" Maglaque said after the match.
Losing Game 1 against Onic shut the door on their quest to enter the MPL playoffs, after defeating top-seeded teams Bren Esports and ECHO during their previous games.
TNC equalized in Game 2, before Onic clawed their way back in Game 3 to secure crucial points.
TNC will still have one more game against Omega Esports to cap off their regular season.
Meanwhile, Onic will try and salvage their way out of a potential worst record as they face Bren Esports in their final match.
More details to follow
