From FIBA 3X3.com

The Philippine women’s 3x3 team squeezed its way past Iran with a tough 16-14 win to stay in contention for a playoffs spot in the 2023 FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup on Saturday in Singapore.

The Gilas women's team later got a lift from China after the latter also beat Iran, thereby giving the nationals a ticket to the playoff round on Sunday.

Janine Pontejos fired six points against Iran, while Khate Castillo delivered five. Afril Bernardino scored three points on top of three rebounds even as Clare Castro brought down seven rebounds to go with two points.

Gilas was holding onto a slim 14-13 lead when Castillo sneaked in a basket to hike their lead to two.

Pontejos followed this up with a tough shot that signaled the victory for the nationals with only 14 seconds remaining.

It was a much-needed victory for the Pinays who lost to China earlier in the day, 19-10, in Pool A.

China later beat the same Iranian squad to improve its record to 2-0. Gilas has the second best record in Pool A with 1-1, allowing the nationals to advance to the next round.

The Gilas Women will play New Zealand, the top team from Pool C, in the quarterfinals.