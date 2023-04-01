Philippines striker Chandler McDaniel (8) is helped by the team's medical official during their semifinal against South Korea in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. AFC photo.



MANILA -- Striker Chandler McDaniel has been called up to the Philippine women's national team squad that will compete in the first round of the qualifiers for next year's Summer Games in Paris.

McDaniel, 25, has not played since the semifinals of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India, where the Filipinas earned their place to this year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

She sustained a serious knee injury in the match and missed out on the Filipinas' ensuing campaigns, including their historic run in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship where they lifted their first major trophy.

McDaniel, who has two goals in seven appearances for the Filipinas, was called up to the team's United States camp last September but did not feature when they played New Zealand in a friendly.

McDaniel joins mainstays Sarina Bolden, Katrina Guillou, and Quinley Quezada as the team's strikers for the qualifiers that takes place in Tajikistan this coming week.

The Filipinas are grouped with Hong Kong, Tajikistan and Pakistan, with the top team advancing to the second round of the qualifiers to join the five highest-ranked AFC teams in DPR Korea, Australia, Japan, Korea Republic and China PR.

Coach Alen Stajcic also called up goal-keepers Olivia McDaniel, Kiara Fontanilla, and Inna Palacios, along with defenders Maya Alcantara, Alicia Barker, Reina Bonta, Jessika Cowart, Malea Cesar, Sofia Harrison, Hali Long, and Eva Madarang.

Completing the group are midfielders Tahnai Annis, Anicka Castaneda, Sara Eggesvik, Carleigh Frilles, Jaclyn Sawicki, and Meryll Serrano.

The Filipinas open their campaign on April 5 against Pakistan, before playing the host nation on April 8 and wrapping up their campaign against Hong Kong on April 11.