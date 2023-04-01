MANILA -- Justine Baltazar showed the way for the Pampanga G Lanterns as they dethroned Davao Occidental-Cocolife via a gutsy 79-72 victory in Game 2 of their best-of-3 finals duel in Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup title before a jampacked crowd at the RMC Gymnasium in Davao City.

Baltazar, who was named finals MVP, notched 19 points and 18 rebounds for the G Lanterns, while Jap Pambiid chipped in 10 points and two rebounds.

Louie Sangalang, Archie Concepcion, and Michael Garcia also had eight, seven, and seven points, respectively for the G Lanterns.

The win powered the charges of coach and Pampanga governor Dennis “Delta’ Pineda to the Promised Land of the tourney.

The G Lanterns edged the Tigers in Game 1 87-84 last Monday.

Larry Rodriguez paced Davao Occidental with 22 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Micole Sorela had 10 and three.

Former PBA player John Wilson, adjudged as season MVP of the meet, also had 10 points.

The scores

PAMPANGA G LANTERNS 79 – Baltazar 19, Pamid 10, Sangalang 8, Concepcion 7, Garcia 7, Reyson 6, K. Santos 6, Celada 5, Caralipio 4, Binuya 3, R. Santos 2, De Leon 2, Delo Rosario 0.

DAVAO OCCIDENTAL-COCOLIFE 72 – Rodriguez 22, Sorela 10, Wilson 10, Calo 8, Subido 5, Robles 4, Agovida 4, Abundo 4, Dagangon 3, Jimenez 2, Mag-Isa 0, Celiz 0, Balagtas 0, Custodio 0.

Quarters: 15-22, 38-41, 55-55-79-72.