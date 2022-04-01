Wild Rift: Team Secret, Oasis secure WCS-PH upper bracket semis slots

MANILA - Team Secret and Oasis Gaming on Friday secured slots in the upper bracket finals of the League of Legends: Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS) - Philippines playoffs after winning their respective matches.

Team Secret dismantled RRQ Philippines, 3-1, in their match Friday.

It was the same scoreline for Oasis Gaming, as it sent GrindSky Esports down the lower bracket.

With Oasis Gaming at match point, GrindSky tried to salvage things in a dominant Game 3.

But Oasis Gaming shut them down in Game 4 even as GrindSky put themselves close in several occasions.

Team Secret booked a showdown against top-seeded Team Underground on Saturday, April 2, at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, Oasis Gaming will face Fennel Adversity in their upper bracket semifinal match at 6 p.m. of the same day.