Vietnam is expecting around 8,000 athletes in the 31st Southeast Asian Games that are due in six weeks starting on May 12.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said during a virtual SEA Games Federation meeting on Friday there will be 256 events for the men and 242 for the women for a total of 498 events in 40 sports.

But making the 31st edition of the SEA Games Vietnam different is its unique health and safety protocols against the pandemic.

The organizers, according to Tolentino, would only allow delegation officials to go from one distant area to another during the Games.

“Athletes and coaches will be confined to their respective areas and hotels for the duration of their stay,” Tolentino said.

Organizers would allow athletes and coaches to visit restaurants, bars, shopping centers and tourists spots within their areas.

Interestingly, the organizers don’t include proofs of vaccination against COVID-19, said Tolentino.

“﻿Countries can also change an athlete or athletes who test positive of the virus before the Games start, but not anymore when the competitions are ongoing,” Tolentino said. “Football is exempted from the rule because it allows teams to have extra players.”

Spectators would depend on the COVID situation in the area or cluster. “If the figures are high, fans won’t be allowed in the venues, if their low, then they’ll be allowed to watch the games,” he said.

Vietnam posted more than 92,000 new cases on Thursday.

The Philippines will lean on 584 athletes in 39 sports in its bid to retain its overall championship in the regional games.

Team Philippines will fly to Hanoi in batches, with the main bulk departing on May 10.