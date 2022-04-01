MANILA - Some Filipino teams will be taking in international talents under their wing ahead of Filipino leg of the Valorant Champions Tour - Stage 2 Challengers.

Cebu-based squad Zeal Esports announced it will be acquiring the services of Singaporean Dominic “Kimmy” Lee and North American streamer Tim "dummy" Olson, as it looked to revamp its lineup ahead of the next season.

Dummy, a Filipino national, was an Overwatch player who was associated with global squads Team Liquid and Team NRG. He retired from the Overwatch pro scene in 2018. Ahead of his transfer to Zeal Esports, he was part of Filipino squad Vendetta. Kimmy, meanwhile was part of Singapore-Malaysian squad OG Brudders.

This came as the squad overhauled its roster, with the exit of James "2geMonstah" Goopio and Craig "Craigys" Salgado, while head coach Yuki "Zyki" Uruma now assumes a management role. They placed 5th-6th in the VCT 2022: Philippines Stage 1 Challengers.

Meanwhile, VCT - PH Stage 1 challengers 3rd placers Action PH took in Malaysian national Mathanraj "theDoctorr" Munisparan under its wing.

The Malaysian standout transferred from Kingsmen and was once part of gaming organization Todak. He was also a former Counter Strike: Global Offensieve player who had played for Easy 5 .

Ahead of the announcement, Action PH gave JM "tessaract" Ignacio the green light to look for another squad ahead of VCT Stage 2, while Matthew “modeskiii” Bautista parted ways with the squad late March.

With the roster movement, Action PH is left with Philip "Aryu" Vergara, George "Georgyyy" Lachica, Emmanuel "Emman" Morales, theDoctorr, and stand-in Franc Lenard "ABATMAN" Meija.

Games for VCT Stage 2 will start after VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters, which will be held in Reykjavík, Iceland. No Philippine team made the cut in the offline global tournament for the upcoming installment.