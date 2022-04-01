UFC 275: Teixeira to face Prochazka in Singapore

From UFC's Facebook page

UFC will stage a fight card in Singapore this coming June 12.

UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka will be held on a Sunday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, making it the first-ever numbered UFC pay-per-view to be held in Southeast Asia.

Teixeira, the second oldest man after Randy Couture to win a UFC title, will make his first light heavyweight title defense against second ranked No. 2 Prochazka, while UFC world women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces No. 5 Taila Santos.

Teixeira took the title at age 42 when he forced former champion Jan Blachowicz to submit with a rear naked choke in the second round of their fight last October 2021.

Teixeira (30-7-0) will face 29-year old Czech fighter Prochazka (32-3-1) who is on a 12-match win streak, including two in the UFC.

Other fights in the card include former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (23-6, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) taking on former title challenger Marvin Vettori (17-5-1, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif. by way of Mezzocorona, Italy).

A pair of surging middleweights in Brendan Allen (18-5, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) and Jacob Malkoun (6-1, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) collide.

UFC veteran Kyung Ho Kang (17-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) aims to rebound in his 11th Octagon appearance and make a push towards the division’s top 15 when he faces Dana White's Contender Series signee Saimon Oliveira (18-4, fighting out of Balneario Camboriu, SC, Brazil).

Other fights will be named in the coming weeks.

“I can’t wait for our first pay-per-view event in Singapore,” said UFC President Dana White. “The fights have been incredible this year and we’re going to deliver an absolutely stacked card for the amazing fans in Southeast Asia.”

“Singapore will be the very first city in Southeast Asia to host a PPV event and UFC 275 is going to be huge! Asia’s biggest stars will be featured on a top caliber card, and the jam-packed fight week will be one to remember,” said Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. “We are thankful for STB’s support for this historic event in Singapore that will proudly showcase this vibrant and dynamic city.”

UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka will be shown in Manila on the Premier Sports channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application.