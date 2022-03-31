Jeremy Miado while fighting Lito Adiwang. Handout photo

Jeremy Miado recorded a stoppage victory over Lito Adiwang over the weekend during ONE Championship's 10th anniversary card in Singapore.

But he acknowledged he wasn't satisfied with the result, as he scored the win shortly after his fellow Filipino strawweight fighter twisted his right knee after an awkward footing.

As a result, he was criticized online by MMA fans, after he was seen celebrating his victor.

Miado explained he merely celebrated as he toiled hard in training before the match. He added he didn't knew the extent of Adiwang's injury.

"Hindi ko naman napansin na ganoon kalala yung injury. Syempre dugo't pawis ba naman ang isinakripisyo ko sa training kaya naman nagcelebrate ako," said the Marrok Force fighter.

He added that he understood fans' reaction and refrained from responding to the bashing.

"Hinaayaan ko na po sila, dahil ganoon lang naman talaga ang mga tao."

Miado is open to give Adiwang a rematch given the nature of his victory. But while the Team Lakay stalwart work his way to recovery, the "Jaguar" said he'd be open for other challenges including a possible match against Japan's Senzo Ikeda.

"Gusto ko po sana rematch agad. Pero syempre naintidihan ko ang sitwasyon hindi pwedeng pilitin agad ang ao. Kailangan ko din namang lumaban," he said.

"Magandang laban po si Ikeda kasi halos same height po kami ... Pareho kaming boxer, kahit may edad na siya malakas pa rin."