MMA: Folayang open to fighting in ONE Super Series

Eduard Folayang while striking it out with John Wayne Parr. Handout photo

Two-time ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang admitted being interested in figuring in a wushu versus karate striking match, after beating muay thai legend John Wayne Parr in ONE X.

He said it may be included in ONE Super Series which featured mainly muay thai and kickboxing fights.

"Sa akin mas gusto ko ng excitement, may storyline tulad ng wushu and karate. Tapos we'll fight in muay thai rules. I see myself competing in ONE Super Series in special setting," he said.

This, however, does not mean he will go full time in stand up and leave mixed martial arts.

"Ang plan ko talaga to be be back in MMA kasi yun ang naging buhay ko for a decade. I want to be to get that belt for the third time, 'yun talaga ang gusto kong mangyari," he said.

Folayang relished the experience of competing in an all-striking match against someone like Parr.

He said having to beat a legend like Parr did wonders to his confidence, which has been affected by his recent MMA losses.

"Ang napulot ko is confidence talaga. You need to believe in yourself kahit gaano kagaling ang kalaban mo, kahit legend siya," he said.

"It's more on how you can be able to give your best in that moment na nagharap kayo."

It was Parr's retirement fight. The Australian legend was looking to end his career with a 100th pro victory, which was foiled by Folayang.

"I really appreciated John Wayne Parr, he's a true martial artist," said Folayang.