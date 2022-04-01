Meralco used a massive second half to overpower Magnolia in Game 5 of their PBA Governors' Cup semifinals clash and set another title showdown against defending champion Barangay Ginebra.
The Bolts leaned on their locals to stamp a 94-81 win and end the series 3-2 to advance to the finals.
Allein Maliksi had 24 points, while Raymond Almazan and Chris Newsome added 18 and 17 markers, respectively.
Aaron Black also had a productive night with 16 points.
It was a disappointing end for Magnolia who started the playoffs as the top seed of the tournament.
(More details to follow.)