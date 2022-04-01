Mapua University squeezed its way past Jose Rizal University (JRU) to hammer out a 59-56 win in Season 97 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Friday.

Paolo Hernandez led the way for the Cardinals' second straight win with 13 points and 7 rebounds. Warren Bonifacio added a double-double of 12 points and 11 boards.

Mapua was trailing, 49-43, when Hernandez orchestrated a 14-4 exchange late in the game to give the Cardinals a 57-53 advantage.

Marwin Dionisio tried to save the game for the Bombers with a dagger trey in the final 18.7 seconds. Bonifacio, however, kept Mapua afloat by sinking both of his free throws.

With the loss, JRU sank to a 0-2 record.

JL delos Santos topscored JRU with 11 points.

The scores:

MAPUA 59 -- Hernandez 13, Bonifacio 12, Agustin 9, Nocum 8, Lacap 8, Gamboa 4, Sual 3, Pido 2, Mercado 0, Garcia 0, Soriano 0, Asuncion 0.

JRU 56 -- Delos Santos 11, Agbong 10, Celis 8, Arenal 8, Dionisio 5, Jungco 4, Bongay 2, Aguilar 2, G. Gonzales 2, Macatangay 0, Guiab 2, C. Gonzales 0.

Quarters: 18-11 29-21, 41-38, 59-56.