Choco Mucho head coach Oliver Almadro. PVL Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Their highly-anticipated showdown against the Creamline Cool Smashers will only serve to make Choco Mucho an even better team, the Flying Titans coach said.

Choco Mucho mentor Oliver Almadro will look to steer his team past the Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, as the squads face off in a best-of-3 semifinals series.

"We're happy na we're gonna go up against a great team, a champion team," said Almadro, whose squad outlasted the PLDT High Speed Hitters in five sets in the quarterfinals last Tuesday.

"[A] great team, good team will just push us forward. So, 'yun ang mindset namin. Creamline will push us forward kung saan kami aabot," he added.

It will be a match-up of sister teams, as both Choco Mucho and Creamline are under the Rebisco banner. It's also a showdown of fan favorites, and a capacity crowd is expected at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan for Friday's Game 1.

The Cool Smashers have the advantage in experience, having won three championships since they entered the PVL in 2017. Still leading the way for the team are veterans Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado, although the pair of Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza have emerged as their leading scorers so far in the conference.

Choco Mucho, for its part, is hungry for a breakthrough finals appearance. The Flying Titans are making a second straight appearance in the semis but believe they have what it takes to progress even further.

"We're sister teams, but it's a matter of who's character is effective, who's mindset is ready, and who has that mental toughness pagdating ng semifinals," said Almadro. "We hope that the Lord will give us the strength to get that win."

Valdez, whose squad ousted defending champion Chery Tiggo in the quarters, said she is looking forward to what will undoubtedly be an "interesting match-up."

"We both know both teams are under one family, but at the end of the day, when we get on the court, it's all business, and we're gonna give our best to give them a good game," said Valdez. "Hopefully, we bring out the best in each other."

